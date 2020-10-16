I know how cute deer look. Especially when they are wandering around in little families. I know that they evoke memories of Bambi for many people. But here is the hard truth. And it might be difficult to read. Deer are real pests. They are a real threat to the environment. And they are a threat to human beings. Recently it’s become clear that most people will sacrifice the comfort, security and rights of human beings in order to make the world more comfortable for animals.

One example is passengers on airplanes who are forced to share crowded cabins with animals. Human needs are similarly neglected in order to take care of the eco -system. Look at the banning of plastic bags and plastic straws as an example. There are those who will try to save the environment at any cost to human beings and those who will fight for animals at any cost to human beings.

There are those who worship animals there are those who worship the ecosystem. But what if those two things are at war with each other? What if you had to choose between the environment and animals? Then what do you do? According to an article in Realclearscience.com, people who love animals and the environment just as much as you do, like wildlife managers and ecologists, know the cruel truth: that deer, at their current populations, are a grave threat to ecosystems all over the US.

Not only that, but these groups support and encourage limiting the spread of deer. Sorry, kids, that means hunting. Deer devour endangered wildflowers, destroy tree saplings, eat bushes and and seeds as well as defoliate trees. Not to mention the human threats that we’ve always known about: Deer are also carriers of ticks, and cause major deadly vehicle accidents.

Animal advocacy has caused the culling of the deer population to decrease significantly over the past 20 years. Hunting is so restricted and regulated now and that is why you see more deer now and places where they shouldn’t be then you ever have before. It’s time to kill more deer before deer kill us and our already-fragile eco system.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.