NJ daycare worker molested children, wasn’t reported, prosecutor says

SAYREVILLE — A 20-year-old male daycare worker has been charged with sexually abusing children while his employer was charged with failing to report the abuse.

Kyle Finn, of Sayreville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexually abusing and endangering three children, according to a joint release from Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayreville Police Chief John Zebrowski.

On Sunday, Finn was hit with additional charges of sexually abusing a fourth child, for a total of four counts each of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree sexual assault, as well as three counts of second-degree child endangerment.

Finn had been an aide at the Superhero Schoolhouse Day Care in the Parlin section of the borough and has since been fired, Ciccone and Zebrowski said.

Also Sunday, the day care director, 44-year-old Charmaine Larkin, of South River, was charged with failure to report child abuse, a disorderly persons offense.

Finn has worked as a camp counselor for Our Lady of Victories Parish Church in Sayreville and the Sayreville Department of Recreation, according to Ciccone, who said the 20-year-old also has volunteered for the Sayreville Association for Brain Injured Children.

Finn and Larkin were charged following an investigation by Sayreville Police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office that determined four children were sexually abused at the daycare center.

As of Monday, Finn was being held at Middlesex County jail pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

