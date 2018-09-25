NJ dad fights back to help others after son dies from addiction

It's the wrong order. No parent wants to confront the horrific circumstance of losing a child.

In the case of Tom Hudanish, his son Nicholas was 24 years old when he succumbed to his heroin addiction and died. I had an emotional conversation with Tom today about his son and what lead to his untimely death. Tom told me that he felt confident that he raised him right, but Nicholas made one bad choice and it cost him his life. It was a powerful moment.

Following Nicholas's death in March 2016, His father set out to help others. To give back to the community and help prevent other parents from experiencing the loss of their children. ' The Nicholas Hudanish Foundation ' does great work. They raise money for high school curriculum to fight against addiction. They help empower parents through educational programs.

On Saturday, September 29th, I'm honored to help this worthy cause by hosting the Second Annual music event in Community Park in Point Pleasant. I'll be on stage introducing some of the Jersey Shore's best bands between noon and 2pm. My friend and NJ101.5 colleague Dennis Malloy will join us at 2pm.

Visit the organization on Facebook for more information - see you Saturday! ( Meteorologist Dan Zarrow tells us it should be a perfect Fall day!)

