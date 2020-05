We say it all the time.

Thank you.

But, it just doesn't feel like that's enough.

More than words are needed at times like this.

So, whether you are deemed "essential," and are on the front lines, or are doing your part by staying home, staying safe...just keep scrolling.

I saw this roadside display of gratitude along Ridgedale Avenue in Morristown.

And, yes, my trip was essential.

Thank you.