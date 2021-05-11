NJ couple’s wedding in Lavallette interrupted by massive waterspout

As if it isn't enough planning a wedding in New Jersey amidst COVID restrictions. Nicole and Kevin Travers, who got married last Saturday at the Lavalette Centennial Gazebo and Gardens in Lavalette, never expected to deal with the waterspout that was making its way across Barnegat Bay.

The happy couple called into my New Jersey 101.5 radio show to tell me their story.

"We were following the weather all week. We knew there was going to be a little bit of rain but we were hoping to miss it" says Kevin, who also had to deal with a limo problem putting his ride in jeopardy.

"We're at the gazebo and it starts to hail, and we're like 'You gotta be kidding me.' Then someone tells me to turn around, there's like a tornado forming," says Kevin. "I turn around and there is a waterspout forming in front of my eyes and it's getting bigger by the second and we really didn't know what to do, to be honest with you."

Here's what they did, according to Kevin.

"We just kind of monitored, pushed back the ceremony 15 minutes. My best man and younger brother Brian was all over the place running around in the rain letting our family know what was happening. My two other groomsmen, Matt and Joe — Matt was essential with the music ... and Joe was in direct communication with her father who ended up having to take my bride to the ceremony because we had no limos."

Eventually when there was a break in the weather, Nicole and Kevin made their wedding happen.

"It's like magic. All of our family and friends, they just kind of knew to get out of their cars, random people are wiping down seats. It was like a whole team effort, it was really beautiful."

Did they see the waterspout as some kind of sign? Nicole tells me: "If rain is good luck, then what does a waterspout mean?" The best of luck! "It's gotta mean good things!"

