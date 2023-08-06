NJ couple forced son, 14 to sell drugs made at home, cops say

🚨 A Somers Point couple has been indicted on 17 drug-related charges

🚨 Authorities say they seized over 100 pounds of drugs from their apartment

🚨 They employed their 14-year-old son and paid him in drugs, prosecutors say

SOMERS POINT — A mom and dad have been indicted on more than a dozen charges for running a massive drug manufacturing operation out of their apartment, according to authorities.

John Garman, 38, is charged with a first-degree count of leading a narcotics trafficking network. Garman and Donna Shiffler, 39, each face eight additional drug-related criminal charges. They were first arrested in late May and then rearrested on Aug. 3, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

The couple ran the operation, called Garmans Goods, out of their apartment in Somers Point where they lived with their three children ages 7, 12, and 14, authorities said. But officials said that rather than use discretion, created a Facebook page and made their own business cards and labels.

Their business sold marijuana, edibles, and magic mushrooms to hundreds of customers throughout Atlantic County, according to prosecutors.

Garman and Shiffler had their 14-year-old son prepare and sell the drugs for them at public locations such as recreation fields, shopping centers, and drug-free school zones, authorities said. They're accused of then paying their son with drugs instead of money after a day's work.

Investigators searched their apartment as part of a joint operation involving the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Gangs, Guns, & Narcotics Unit, Somers Point police, and the DEA HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) Mid-Atlantic Task Force.

They found around 62 pounds of hashish, around 42 pounds of marijuana, and two pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, or magic mushrooms, and around $119,000 in cash, prosecutors said.

Garman and Shiffler are being held at Atlantic County jail awaiting a Wednesday, Aug. 9 detention hearing.

