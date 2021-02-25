NJ could learn something about leadership from Finland and Sweden (Opinion)

It's a tale of two countries and policy makers doing the opposite of one another. On one side, Finland is spiraling with bad decisions and absurdities. Now announcing a lockdown on March 8th, they claim there's an emergency, but it has to wait a couple weeks? Makes no sense when you look at the facts regarding their neighbors in Sweden with no lockdowns, no masks and yet they virtually had no second wave.

Remember, basing policy on "positive tests" is about as flawed as government action can be. We know without a doubt that the PCR test is unreliable and inaccurate. Even the inventor, who won a Nobel Prize for the test as a manufacturing technique, said as much. Interesting in Finland, they only have a reported handful of people in the ICU compared to the 2016 flu season where they had 54.

How can you justify another lockdown of healthy people? Simple, governments across the world and in the US are looking to maintain control and power based on the absurd and impossible goal of zero COVID. The lessons from both countries is that regardless of government actions, humans have immune systems and are the best defense against viruses. Masks have zero impact on mitigating viral spread and lockdowns hurt average families while failing to save lives.

Why are NJ politicians refusing to look and learn from examples across the world and in our own country? Kids are safe in school and teachers are safer than in other working professions. Economic results in no-lockdown states like South Dakota show clearly that the virus ran pretty much the same course everywhere, but businesses didn't get destroyed like they did in NJ.

I have been asking GOP opposition leaders for months about opposing Murphy's lockdown policies. Nothing. The parties in NJ are essentially the same. Only electing an independent minded governor to use the power of the NJ executive to undo all the bad that has been piled on working and middle class families over the past 20 years will solve this. And it can't happen in 2021.

People are still scared of a virus that most likely won't even make them sick, let alone kill them. But until the people in NJ decide they are tired of hiding and ready to take responsibility for their own health, we're stuck in this pattern. Let's see how many can last through another four years of corrupt elites like Murphy and his crew. 2025 might actually show us an opportunity to take back the state. Can you wait that long?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving