NJ corrections officer swims 300 yards to save man from sinking boat

Swimming 30 yards for most people would take some effort.

Imagine 300 yards? Three football fields of running on dry land will have you huffing and sweating.

But swimming the length of three football fields with the urgency to save a life is something to be admired.

A senior corrections officer at the Garden State Youth Facility, Chad Ammerman was awarded the Carnegie Medal from the Carnegie Hero Fund.

The fund is set up to reward people who risk their lives and safety to help others.

Carnegie Hero Fund's website describes the story in detail:

"A sailboat carrying John L. McKenna capsized in Little Egg Harbor on June 21, 2021. McKenna, unable to reenter the sailboat, floated in the harbor until he arrived near a bulkhead along a bank. Fatigued, McKenna called for help. Chad Ammerman, a 41-year-old corrections officer, heard McKenna’s call for help and phoned 911. Fearful that a rescue boat might arrive too late, Ammerman procured an emptied, 29-pound plastic cooler, jumped into the water, and swam through rough currents..."

Senior Corrections Officer Chad Ammerman certainly qualifies.

The incident happened in June 2021 when an 82-year-old man ended up in the water off the coast of Little Egg harbor as his boat sank.

Ammerman acted quickly, got in the water and swam the distance to save the man's life.

Incredible story, incredible courage and thanks to Officer Ammerman, one man gets to celebrate another holiday season with family.

The officer is a member of the New Jersey State Policeman's Benevolent Association, Local 105.

