SHREWSBURY – If you're planning to drink this weekend, have a plan in place beforehand, that’s the message from Chief Michael Schneider and the Allenhurst Police Department.

The county’s DWI task force will have the latest checkpoint in Shrewsbury Friday night into Saturday morning along Route 35. The crackdown will run from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Southbound drivers during that timeframe will be redirected to the Shrewsbury Plaza for the sobriety test.

Google Google loading...

What’s at stake

A person’s blood alcohol content and how many times in trouble with the law over the issue are major factors in what happens to the driver, according to the website of Edward G. Appel.

If it’s the first offense with a BAC below 0.10%, someone could expect to attend safe driving classes, pay fines or have a suspended license. An ignition interlock system for the car can’t be ruled out for those over 0.15%. Even time behind bars can’t be ruled out for a first offense.

Success rate

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) touts on its website that sobriety checkpoints are effective in preventing fatal incidents, crashes involving alcohol use and overall crashes.

The downfall mentioned, however, seems to be its lasting impact on a community.

The NHTSA’s research found a broadcasted crackdown improves the issue in the community for merely a week or so. The administration stressed these checkpoints need to be a regular occurrence to push the seriousness of the issue.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom