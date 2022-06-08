NJ cops arrest student, parent on terroristic school threat charges

An 18-year-old Southern Regional student was arrested and charged with making a threat of violence while riding a school bus on Tuesday morning.

A parent, meanwhile, told the principal of a Union County elementary school that she was going to "shoot the whole place up."

Deven Marino, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford, is a student at Southern Regional High School. He was charged with making terroristic threats and will not be permitted to return to school, according to police Chief Thomas Delanne.

Delanne did not disclose the nature of the threat.

Marino is being held at the Ocean County Jail.

Jefferson Elementary School Jefferson Elementary School (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

Disagreement leads to parent's threat

In a separate case, a parent who became upset with Jefferson Elementary School principal Laura Damato during a phone conversation told her she was going shoot up the school, resulting in a lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

Union police said that while officers tried to locate the parent, students stayed put and the dismissal of school was delayed. Officers were positioned inside and outside of the building.

The parent was located within an hour as she returned home and police charged her with making terroristic threats. Police did not disclose the identity of the parent who was being held at the Union County Jail.

It's one in a series of threats made against New Jersey schools since the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24. 19 students and two teachers were killed in the gunfire.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

