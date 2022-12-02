NJ cops already pulling people over weeks before New Year’s

TRENTON —To ensure safe travels for all drivers in New Jersey during the holiday season, State Attorney General Matthew Platkin has teamed up with the Division of Highway Traffic Safety to announce the launch of the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Year End Holiday Campaign” today.

The program, which runs through Jan. 1, is part of a nationwide effort to reduce crash risks and raise awareness about impaired driving during the holiday season.

The Division has awarded over $600,000 in grants to 98 police agencies across the state to fund enhanced patrols and high-visibility sobriety checkpoints during the month of December.

“Impaired driving is dangerous, deadly, and does not belong on our roadways. The safety of our residents is my number one priority, and we are once again stepping up our enforcement efforts during the busy holiday season,” Platkin said.

Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the U.S. involve drunk drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In 2020, 11,654 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes. Of the 697 people killed in crashes in New Jersey last year, 125 were killed due to a drunk driver.

“Make no mistake. If you drive impaired, you will face serious consequences. Together, we can ensure that everyone can celebrate with their family and friends in a responsible manner,” Platkin said.

In 2021, law enforcement agencies participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday campaign made 604 impaired driving arrests in New Jersey, issued 1,253 seatbelt citations statewide, and wrote 4,671 speeding tickets.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

