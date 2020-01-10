NJ cop to get year in jail for slamming man’s face into concrete

MILLVILLE — A police officer who slammed a man face-first onto a concrete floor is facing a year in county jail after agreeing to plea guilty to third-degree aggravated assault.

The plea deal spares Jeffrey Profitt from the risk of having to spend at least five years years in state prison if he had been found guilty of the serious charges accusing him of a "pattern" of misconduct dating back to 2014, including assaulting or victimizing as many as 10 victims while he was a police officer.

As part of the plea deal, Profitt will lose his job with the city and will not be allowed to hold public employment anywhere else in the state.

Prosecutors had been trying the case since his indictment in 2017. The assault to which he pleaded guilty happened in 2016.

Profitt is scheduled to be sentenced in Superior Court on Feb. 14, 2020.

