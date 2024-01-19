NJ cop charged after accidentially getting $100k from bank

Atlantic City Police via Facebook

ATLANTIC CITY — A city cop has been charged with theft for spending money that was never his, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Money was inadvertently deposited into the checking account of 37-year-old LaQuay DuBose, and the officer ended up spending more than a third before the error was reversed, according to officials.

On March 21, bank employees accidentally deposited a $100,000 check in DuBose's account, officials said.

Between that date and March 27, when bank personnel realized the error and closed DuBose's account, it's alleged that the Atlantic City resident spent over $35,000.

His account was overdrawn by $35,903.17, officials said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the ACPO Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666. The county Crime Stoppers can be reached at 609-652-1234.

