NJ congressman says what many of us are thinking (Opinion)

Congressman Jeff Van Drew, who switched parties two years ago to become a Republican, made a statement last week that mirrored what a lot of us are saying. It seems as though the people in charge at all levels of society are intentionally trying to destroy the country.

Van Drew listed the potential for Russian cyberattacking several things at the federal level, without mentioning some of the nonsense the Murphy Administration has done like releasing prisoners early, even though the pandemic is no longer the threat.

The congressman pointed to the open southern border, the potential for Russian cyber-attacks, the lying corporate media, soft-on-crime politicians and inflation. He warned the Democrats are now trying to "buy the election" with a plan to send out monthly stimulus checks to lower-earning Americans for the rest of the year in anywhere the price of gas is more than $4 a gallon.

President Donald Trump, left, listens as Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-New Jersey's 2nd district, speaks at a campaign rally in Wildwood in 2020 President Donald Trump, left, listens as Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-New Jersey's 2nd district, speaks at a campaign rally in Wildwood in 2020 (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File) loading...

Then he turned his attention to the nonsense in New Jersey, where he served at every level of local government.

If you talk to anyone who immigrated to this country, legally, in the past 20 years and they'll say the same thing. Perhaps we've become too complacent, taking our freedoms and our comfort for granted.

If you came here from Eastern Europe, Russia, China or just about anywhere else in the world you can't believe how we're pissing away what much of the world wishes they had. So, if you've watched what's going on in our country and wondered "WTF," at least you've got company in the House of Representatives.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

