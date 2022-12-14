EAST RUTHERFORD — A water main break under Route 3 closed off the eastbound lanes for several hours a water filled the roadway early Wednesday morning.

Water shot into the air around 2 a.m when the break first occurred on the eastbound side near MetLife Stadium, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News. Helicopter footage showed a hole in the eastbound lanes and heavily cracked pavement.

Veolia Water Director of Communication Deborah Vial told New Jersey 101.5 she did not know the exact cause of the break but said that water pipes often are affected when the weather turns cold quickly.

The company which provides service to Bergen, Hudson and Passaic counties on its Twitter account said service to The Monarch apartment complex was affected. Vial told said service should be restored around 9 a.m.

Traffic backed up quickly as traffic was diverted to the service road that runs along the highway. Delays developed on the northbound western spur of the New Jersey Turnpike with alternative traffic to reach the Lincoln Tunnel.

NJ Transit buses that normally travel on Route 3 had 15-minute delays while express bus service was avoiding the closure by using Route 80 and the New Jersey Turnpike.

Two lanes were reopened by 7:30 a.m.

Geyser of water after a break on Route 3 near MetLife Stadium. Geyser of water after a break on Route 3 near MetLife Stadium (ABC 7 Eyewitness News) loading...

Repairs continue to be made on the main break and crews are working as safely and quickly as possible to complete the repair, according to Veolia. The company did not disclose the cause of the break.

NJ DOT on Wednesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Light Up New Jersey: Best holiday displays of 2022 We asked you to show us your brightest, most beautiful holiday displays — and here they are!

7 things NJ workers deserve for a better work-life balance Ringing in the new year with a wishlist for New Jersey's workforce.