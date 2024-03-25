NJ community colleges say they may be forced to raise tuition

New Jersey's community colleges were awarded a $20 million boost in funding ahead of the current fiscal year.

The institutions are imploring state officials to keep that money in place — Gov. Phil Murphy's proposed budget for fiscal year 2025 takes it away.

The state's 18 community colleges used the "much needed" $20 million to expand programs and strengthen services over the past several months, according to Aaron Fichtner, president of the New Jersey Council of County Colleges.

"The proposed 12% cut in funding will force colleges to make difficult and disastrous decisions, including possibly raising tuition and cutting services and programs," Fichtner told the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee in Newark.

The proposed cut brings funding for county colleges in line with levels from 2002, Fichtner said.

According to Passaic County Community College, the proposed budget calls for $6.4 million in state aid for PCCC in the upcoming fiscal year — the same amount the school received 27 years ago.

More than 230,000 New Jerseyans are educated at the state's community colleges each year.

"For many, community college is the only affordable way to attain a quality undergraduate education, and this budget hinders that vital opportunity," said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco. "Tightening the state's fiscal belt at the expense of community colleges negatively impacts not only our students but the entire state."

The Senate and Assembly will continue to hold hearings on Murphy's budget proposal over the next few weeks. A balanced budget is required to be signed before July 1.

