NJ colleges still insist on vax even for remote students (Opinion)

It didn't make any sense when the vaccine first came out but that's when many people thought it was going to save us all. Now that it's clear that getting the COVID shot and all the boosters will not prevent you from getting COVID-19.

Some of our most prominent colleges and universities will even require you to get the vaccine for remote learning and some insist on students getting the boosters. Little attention has been paid to this so far even though the news came out a week ago.

Now that the president has come down with COVID even though he's double vaxxed and double boosted just like Dr. Anthony Fauci, some people are starting to wonder about the wisdom of the shots, especially the mandates. You remember the claim that the virus was a "pandemic of the unvaccinated," yet so many people double vaxxed and boosted have come down with COVID. The last line of defense for those pushing the vaccine is that at least you won't get seriously ill if you do get COVID.

You don't have to read medical journals and studies from around the world to see that not getting the vaccine does not make you a health risk to anyone else. If you're between 18 and 22 and in good health could there be any good reason to get the COVID vaccine or the added boosters? Many people who believe in body autonomy and true science should be able to pass on putting something in their bodies that they feel is either totally ineffective or may even harm them.

Our governor wants to appeal to women all over the country to come to New Jersey if they want to abort a baby, but if you just want to go to college here you have to give up the same rights over control over YOUR OWN body. The contradictions and hypocrisy are staggering.

So many people who fervently believed government officials like Murphy and the public health establishment are so unwilling to accept that maybe they were wrong, that people will continue to be forced into taking medication against their will. Maybe some of them, especially the stunningly incurious American mainstream media, will come around by the beginning of the school year. Don't hold your breath.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

