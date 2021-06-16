NJ college student falls ill after COVID vaccine, report says (Opinion)

You may have heard over the last week about young males having episodes of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, after receiving the COVID vaccine.

This week, a publication called The Defender, an activist website that writes about adverse reactions to vaccines, reported on a story of a 21-year-old college student.

The young man in the story is Justin Harrington who attends NJIT. That college, like many others in New Jersey and around the country, mandate state students get the vaccine in order to attend classes in person.

According to the article, two days after Justin got the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, his father rushed him to the ER at Morristown Medical center complaining that it hurt every time his heart beat and he felt pressure.

He allegedly spent three days recovering in the hospital, now wears a heart monitor, still has chest pains and is on four different medications for the next six months.

Why would colleges and universities force a population of people who have little risk in getting seriously ill from this virus force them to get vaccinated or forgo an in-person education? Your guess is as good as mine.

Students and parents from Rutgers protested last month against the policy at our state university, but no one seemed to be listening. Maybe with the story of a local student having such a sever reaction, they'll reconsider.

We've been told multiple stories about people having serious adverse reactions following the vaccine, but the official word is they still haven't found a direct correlation. Normally healthy people with no prior history of stroke, heart issues or blood clots being rushed to emergency rooms with serious attacks. Just a coincidence. Nothing to see here. Move along.

The bottom line here is "my body, my choice." Haven't we heard that for decades when it comes to abortion? What about when it comes to a new vaccine that's under emergency use authorization that is being forced on people who have little risk of serious illness from COVID-19?

Plenty of young people are lining up to get the shot, and that's great for them. If it gives them some sort of comfort and security, it's free, go for it. But if you don't want it and feel you don't need it, doesn't no thank you mean no ... thank you?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.