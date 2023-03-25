NJ city ranked the worst to have brunch in

Attention brunch lovers, this New Jersey city is NOT for you.

While we in NJ may love a good stack of pancakes with a mimosa on the side, that’s not the case in this particular spot.

A website called Lawnstarter took a look at the nation’s best cities for brunch and frankly the Garden State doesn’t look great.

To determine which cities were suited for brunch lovers, Lawnstarter used the following methodology:

First, we determined the factors (metrics) that are most relevant to the Best Cities for Brunch Lovers. We then assigned a weight to each factor based on its importance and grouped those factors into five categories: Access, Quality, Community, Events, and Demand.

For instance, factors include the number of brunch restaurants, the cost of brunch, the availability of vegetarian and vegan options, and the number of Google searches for brunch-related terms.

While Newark ranked high in terms of average consumer rating for brunch vendors (fourth place, thank you very much), when it came to considering all of the factors Paterson, NJ came dead last.

Shocking, because pretty much every aspect of New Jersey makes me want to gulp down a heavy Bloody Mary.

The cities that are much better suited for brunch are:

Portland, Oregon San Francisco, California Austin, Texas Seattle, Washington Denver, Colorado Minneapolis, Minnesota Washington, D.C. Atlanta, Georgia New Orleans, Louisiana Chicago, Illinois

So it seems like if you’re looking to munch on brunch in New Jersey, you’re going to have to whip it up in your own kitchen, Please be sure to send me an invite if you’re serving some avocado toast.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

