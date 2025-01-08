Do you know where he is? NJ city looks for teen missing since last month
⚫ Authorities are looking for tips
⚫ Missing teen description
⚫ He's not the only Newark teen missing
NEWARK — Have you seen this teen? Authorities in Newark continue their efforts to locate the minor first reported missing in December.
Khalil Muhammad, 16, has been missing since Dec. 15. The 100 block of West End Avenue in the Vailsburg section is where Muhammad was last spotted, according to Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr.
The 16-year-old is described as weighing about 130 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes and is 5 foot 7.
Anyone with information is asked to call the city’s Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).
Not the only one
Newark’s Department of Public Safety also needs leads on where to find a 14-year-old missing female.
“Frequent runaway” Amanda Hall, of Newark, was first reported missing on Monday. Hall’s last known location was near Leslie Street and Shaw Avenue in the Weequahic section.
She’s described as 5-foot-4, about 160 pounds with black hair with brown eyes. Hall was last seen in blue sneakers, blue pants and a cream sweater.
SEE ALSO: Arrest made days after deadly shooting in Jersey City
Just like with Muhammad, anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the city’s Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line.
