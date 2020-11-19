As coronavirus cases continue to surge across New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy has repeatedly said all options remain on the table.

That could include another statewide business shutdown. But Murphy has not signaled that is coming, yet, even as he warned some projections shows we could reach as many as 10,000 new positive tests per day if we don't change our behaviors.

One North Jersey mayor doesn't want to wait for that to happen. Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss is considering a citywide shutdown for a week beginning on Thanksgiving. Vauss told CBS2 he wants to "see how the numbers go" between now and the holiday, but envisions a total shutdown and stay-at-home order going into effect for a week, beginning on the Nov. 26.

On Wednesday, there was talk of a regional curfew that would shutter businesses in Irvington, Newark, Orange and East Orange for one to three days. Vauss says he talking to his counterparts in those cities about a coordinated effort. Without it, he fears people would just leave one city for another and continue to spread the virus.

A complete shutdown goes beyond the scope of Murphy's executive order allowing expanded curfews in local municipalities, and would need state sign-off. Murphy noted in his most recent briefing that North Jersey continues to see the biggest daily increases in infections. Essex is currently New Jersey's hardest-hit county, and includes Irvington, Newark, and the Oranges. Murphy has not signaled if he will approve a stay-at-home order, and it's not clear if the mayor has formally requested one.

