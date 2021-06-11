NJ child killed in dog attack: City wants pets put to death

ELIZABETH — The two dogs that fatally attacked a 3-year-old boy after he fell from the window of his house on Wednesday will likely be euthanized.

The boy fell from a window into his family's fenced-in backyard on the 400 block of South 5th Street around 5:30 p.m. He was then mauled by his family's two dogs, according to Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo.

The boy later died at Trinitas Regional Medical Center. Ruotolo did not disclose the identity of the family.

City spokeswoman Kelly Martins told New Jersey 101.5 said the dogs are being held in quarantine and the city is looking to euthanize them. However, no decision will be made about their fate until the investigation is complete.

Several media outlets have identified the dogs as pit bulls.

Maria Rocha told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that neighbors were scared of the dogs. The boy's mother tried to pull the dogs off her son, according to Rocha.

No charges have been filed in the attack as of Friday morning, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

