NJ chef wins big on Buddy Valastro’s new Hulu series

Maricel Gentile, the celebrated chef and owner of East Brunswick’s beloved Maricel’s Kitchen, has earned the title of Holiday Champion on Buddy Valastro’s Hulu series, Holiday Recipe Rumble, streaming Dec. 6.

Originally from Manila, Maricel’s culinary journey brought her to New Jersey, where she shares her love of Filipino and Asian cuisine with everyone from beginners to seasoned cooks. Her star moment came when she competed alongside her husband, Paul, and their youngest son, Paul Michael, in an episode highlighting Noche Buena — the Filipino Christmas Eve feast that’s all about family, abundance and gratitude.

For her winning menu, Maricel masterfully blended her Filipino roots with her husband’s Italian heritage. Dishes like Lola’s Holiday Ham, Sweet Holiday Yams, Italian Baccalà Salad, Pancit Bihon, Lumpiang Shanghai, Filipino Fruit Salad, and her mom’s rich, velvety Tsokolate (Filipino hot chocolate) wowed the judges with their authenticity and warmth.

“Noche Buena has always been a cherished tradition for me,” Maricel shared. “Sharing it on a national platform with my family was unforgettable. I hope our menu inspires others to embrace diverse holiday traditions and maybe even sprinkle a little Filipino flavor into their celebrations. Plus, the joyful chaos of cooking together as a family? That’s the real holiday magic.”

Maricel’s passion for food goes beyond the kitchen. At Maricel’s Kitchen, her cooking classes are less like lessons and more like live shows, where attendees cook, laugh, and learn in an interactive, hands-on setting. Known for making Filipino cuisine approachable and fun, Maricel has also brought her vibrant dishes to national TV, with appearances on PBS and the Food Network, spreading the joy of Filipino food to audiences everywhere.

The secret to her success? A love for sharing culture through food—and a firm belief that the best recipes always come with a story.

