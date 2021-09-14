NJ celebrity stands up against vaccine segregation (Opinion)

Jim Breuer is a name you know from Saturday Night Live and his brilliant career in comedy.

He's a Jersey guy who has had enough of the segregation and discrimination based on vaccine status. So much so that he made a public announcement that he is canceling shows in venues requiring proof of vaccine or a negative COVID test.

Good on him. It's great to see that people are willing to stand up and fight back.

I asked Jim about his position and what led him to take a public stand. He echoed some of the things he told Steve Trevelise on Monday night and told a story about friends suffering from COVID after being "fully vaxxed".

We've heard the same tale across the pond, which led the Brits to cancel the plan for vaccine "passports." Similar results in Israel all showing conclusively that the vaccinated can get and spread COVID. The bottom line is regardless of vax status, COVID is simply not as deadly as they want you to believe.

You can hear our conversation here:

We also discussed other celebrities and their reaction to Jim's stance in favor of medical freedom. He said that 99% of his celebrity friends are 100% with him.

Let's hope more celebrities and entertainers fight back to stop the unnecessary, immoral and illegal vaccine mandates.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

