Someone has got to take a stand against venues requiring proof of COVID vaccine or a negative test to see a show and comedian Jim Breuer is.

He says he's not doing a show at the Wellmont Theater, cancelled one in Michigan and even mentioned the theater in his home of Morristown and he explained why on my New Jersey 101.5 radio show Monday night, September 13.

You're really passionate about this. Why are you doing this?

"When I put that out there [the Facebook video]," Breuer said when he called into my show." Originally, it's because I was infuriated by certain personalities putting out their – the fact that anyone unvaxxed should either die or not be able to go to the hospital. That really infuriated me."

What drove you to this point?

"I know certain venues that I'm performing at had a lot of people reach out going, 'I'm really upset that this venue is requiring X, Y, Z. And, you know, if it was for health Steve, I would get it. But this is all about money...I have a very close friend right now, who's wife is fully vaccinated. And she is sick as a dog with COVID. So, if you're saying 'show up at my venue with your vax card,' that means nothing to me. You're not proving everyone is safe and not going to get COVID. So what are you really doing it for?"

The Beatles had a clause in their contract that they not be required to perform in front of a segregated audience. You're sticking up for and defending your audience against them segregation.

Is there any chance you play the Wellmont on December 3? Is there any way you guys can work this out?

"I will talk to them directly tomorrow. But right now, too many people are confused. And they saw – here's what happens. I love the Wellmont...they put out, 'hey, you need to be vaccinated,' that's all anyone sees, and they're out. They don't also see, 'oh by the way, you can show up with a COVID test.' That pisses people off...until you make that extremely clear."

He talked in his Facebook video about lifting each other up, if only those who prayed to God on Sundays trusted him during the week, we probably wouldn't be in this mess.

Not only do I like him as a comedian, I also respect him as a man.

A man who's not afraid to take a stand no matter the cost.

