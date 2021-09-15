Jim Breuer right to call vaccine mandates segregation (Opinion)

Jim Breuer has a lot of guts. He also has 20,000 new followers since taking a stand and refusing to play venues that require attendees to be vaccinated or require proof of a negative COVID test — which costs money, by the way.

Breuer called into my show Monday night explaining his position. On his Facebook page, he calls it segregation and that's exactly what it is.

Breuer's unvaccinated fans are being refused the right to pay money to see him because of a vaccine that doesn't seemed to have calmed anyone's fears of COVID. Otherwise, why would you keep being forced into taking the shot or shots? How long before the booster becomes mandated?

So how protected are you if you take one of the vaccines? According to the CDC website:

"Infections happen in only a small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated, even with the Delta variant. When these infections occur among vaccinated people, they tend to be mild."

This is the risk?

I could also go to the show and get the flu or a cold from someone sitting next to me. That's the risk I take and the choice I make when I choose to go to a show. It should be my right to make that choice.

Now the theaters either by choice or force by bigger promoters are taking that choice away from you. Fanbases are being segregated because if it.

Back in the '60s the Beatles had it in their contract that they would not be required to play before a segregated audience. Today the segregation is not racial but vaccination segregation.

You should not be denied anything because you chose in a free country not to get vaccinated with a shot that really doesn't 100% protect you from anything.

Wasn't the reason we got the vaccine so that we could be protected from COVID? If that's the case, then it shouldn't matter who is sitting next to you anywhere. If you don't believe in the vaccine, then why on Earth would you take it?

But that's your decision and I respect your right to make it.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches, hayrides for 2021 Whether you're searching for your own "great pumpkin" this fall, or just to navigate a fun corn maze and eat some cider donuts, the Garden State has you covered.

In each region of New Jersey, farms are offering a large range of fall festivities and attractions — here's a roundup.

