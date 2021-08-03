NJ can go wild on National Grab Some Nuts Day

Sometimes ya just gotta grab some nuts, am I right?

If ever a state were ready to…we’ll say embrace…a holiday like National Grab Some Nuts Day it would be New Jersey. I mean think about it. We’re nuts enough to have a Doo Dah Parade in Ocean City and a Zombie Walk and a Mermaid Promenade in Asbury Park. We’re colorful enough to have a past governor call a former assemblyman ‘Numb Nuts’.

You’d certainly have to be nuts to pay these property taxes. The pandemic and all the restrictions surely drove us all nuts if we weren’t nuts to begin with.

So yes, let’s embrace National Grab Some Nuts Day!

Where to start?

First, if you’re going to grab some nuts you don’t want to be cheap and just grab any old nuts. Nut grabbing should be a memorable experience. So here are some suggestions.

If you really want to grab some good nuts, check out Boardwalk Peanut Shoppe on Washington Avenue in Egg Harbor Township. It’s described as a warehouse full of nuts. That’s also what the NJ Statehouse has been described as.

A warm nut is the best nut to grab, wouldn't you say? Fresh roasted nuts galore can be found at The Nut House on Main Street in Paterson. Just walk in that door and you’ll be surrounded by nuts.

If you don’t want to just go around grabbing nuts willy-nilly but would rather some sincerity in the experience, maybe Sincerely Nuts is for you. On Wagner Street in Middlesex, you’ll find every kind of nut for your pleasure. One review I read was from someone who said they had so many nuts over the years and they’ve left him very satisfied.

So hey, if you want to be satisfied remember you don’t have to wait for National Grab Some Nuts Day. You can grab nuts whenever you want!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

