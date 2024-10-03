NJ campus ranks as one of the most beautiful in the U.S.

There’s something magical about walking around certain college campuses in the fall.

I recently had the chance to go back to my alma mater in September (shout out to TCNJ!) and it was beyond nostalgic to be there for the changeover from summer to autumn.

Much to my chagrin, though, The College of New Jersey didn’t make a recent list of the most beautiful campuses in the nation according to Yardbarker.

One New Jersey university’s campus, however, made the top 10.

Number one on their list was Yale University:

Nestled in Connecticut is one of the most famous higher education institutions in the entire world: Yale University. It also happens to be one of the most beautiful. Its old gothic buildings are gorgeous and formidable, creating a very prestigious atmosphere for students and visitors.

Yale University campus Yale University campus (Facebook)

Second was Harvard:

Another Ivy League school, Harvard University, has a beautiful campus. Located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, just outside of Boston, Harvard’s buildings largely follow the same color scheme, and all the landscaping is very well-manicured.

Al Gore Nominated for President of Harvard University Getty Images

As for the Garden State…

Princeton University is one of the most beautiful university campuses in the United States.

Princeton University (Google Maps) Princeton University (Google Maps)

Princeton University was ranked at number 6️⃣ on Yardbarker’s list. As they put it,

If you want to feel like royalty, visit Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey. The campus is beautiful on its own, but it also makes a gorgeous backdrop for engagement photos, and it’s become a go-to spot for betrothed couples in the area.

So, if you’re looking to take a stroll on a New Jersey campus this fall, look no further than Princeton University.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.