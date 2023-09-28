NJ brewery introduces apple cider donut shake IPA

Wow, this sounds absolutely delicious, and I don’t even drink.

Source Farmhouse Brewery has introduced a special IPA by teaming up with Jersey Freeze and Battleview Orchards; combining their talents they concocted an apple cider donut shake IPA.

According to Source Farmhouse Brewery’s Instagram post:

First we added Battleview Orchards apple cider donuts to a mash thickened with fluffy malted oats and wheat. Next we incorporated a touch of milk sugar during the boil to enhance the beer’s creamy texture and medium-full bodied mouthfeel.

Apple Cider Donut Shake was hopped in the whirlpool with Cryo Mosaic. During fermentation, we injected some Battleview Orchards apple cider and then dry hopped it with some more fruit forward hop varietals. After fermentation, we conditioned the beer on more Battleview Orchards apple cider, along with vanilla ice cream, cinnamon sticks, and Madagascar vanilla.

What does that result in?

We get notes of fruity hops, vanilla soft serve ice cream, glazed apple fritter, apple cider, and cinnamon sugar dusted donuts.

I’m not a beer connoisseur, but hearing the ingredients, it makes me thirsty. A local, innovative business that comes up with brand-new ideas to satisfy its customers sounds like a pretty good business model.

This isn’t the first time Source Farmhouse Brewery has teamed up with a sweets business to create a new product; in the past, they have partnered with Confections of a RockStar in Asbury Park to create several holiday drinks including an Italian Rainbow Cookie, called Ho Hol Crumb (13% ABV Imperial Pastry Stout, conditioned on raspberry, apricot, almonds, chocolate and Madagascar vanilla).

