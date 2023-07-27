NJ braces for several scorching hot days, but what if…
With our Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow calling for temperatures in the upper 90s, the state is bracing for its second official heat wave of the summer.
With temps at the shore even reaching well into the nineties, even the ocean won't be enough to cool you off well enough these next few days.
Now imagine that every car and every stove and oven were running solely on electricity. That's the direction Madman Murphy is pushing us toward in the future. A future he won't be around for. He'll be long gone, having used our state as his stepping stone to higher office and more power. The power he craves doesn't run on conventional energy. It's all fueled by ego.
But the fuels that we rely on to power our cars and other modern machines that give us the comfort we've become accustomed to will be outlawed by the Murphy Administration.
Imagine this kind of heatwave in the future where everything from your AC, stove, to your car, lawnmower, etc are powered only by electricity. The power grid will struggle to handle it. Could we expect rolling blackouts like they have in California?
Will his windmill turbines be enough to power all of the "green energy" products he insists we have? Not to mention, many of the power plants we depend on still rely on fossil fuels to maintain power.
All of this "green" energy stuff may sound great in theory, but with the kind of weather we're running into this week, it won't be enough in the future. Funky Face Phil doesn't care. He'll be long gone and living comfortably somewhere.
