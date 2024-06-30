During the pandemic working from home became the norm.

It was a pretty new experience for many who had never really worked from home before.

Although many businesses eventually had their employees return to the office, many continue to work from home or have a hybrid schedule.

There are many benefits to working from home.

Saving money on gas is a bonus, but there are so many other added benefits to working from home.

Less time commuting, less wear and tear on your car, improved work-life balance just to name a few.

However, working from home isn't always all positive.

Sometimes you can feel isolated or disconnected from your co-workers.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

They took into consideration several factors including internet cost, cybersecurity, energy costs, and how crowded homes are in each state, lack of distractions among other things.

Good news for those who work from home in New Jersey!

New Jersey Named Best State to Work From Home

New Jersey is considered the best state for working from home.

With the internet being so important when it comes to working remotely, the report says New Jersey has some of the cheapest internet prices and very high access to broadband internet.

According to WalletHub, nearly 13 percent of New Jersey’s workforce currently works from home.

Best States to Work From Home

1. New Jersey

2. Utah

3. Delaware

4. Maryland

5. District of Columbia

Worst States to Work From Home

47. South Dakota

48. Wyoming

49. Arkansas

50. Montana

51. Alaska

