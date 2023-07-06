NJ beachfront resort hosts flashback film series

I’ve written about the Wave Resort in Long Branch before, and it just seems like the place to be for summer fun. Not only are they a beautiful, beachfront hotel, but they have so many great fun events to keep your summer popping.

Most people understand what a treat it is to stay at or even visit the Wave Resort, but what a lot of people don’t know is they have a close partnership with a Jersey Shore film festival.

In light of that, they are rolling out their flashback film series. Who doesn’t love the great '80s films, Footloose and Dirty Dancing? Tuesday, July 11th the flashback film series kicks off with Dirty Dancing.

What better way to catch your favorite summer movie than on the patio at the Wave? The event takes place at Maya and the Carousel Bar on the beautiful Long Branch beachfront.

There’s a pre-show party and you can join the attendees with a cocktail, dinner or a quick bite before the show. The film streaming is from 8:30 pm to 10 pm.

Located in the heart of Pier Village's thriving community of shops and restaurants, Wave Resort offers an amazing boutique hotel experience that you rarely see in New Jersey.

Their exclusive amenities and modern guest rooms, their fantastic dining and just the whole glamorous ambiance of the place will make you feel like a rock star.

Then on August 15th the fun continues with fan favorite Footloose, which will be shown from 8 pm to 10 pm in the same location.

Drink specials & snacks will be available for purchase!

The Wave Resort is located at 110 Ocean Ave. N. in Long branch.

