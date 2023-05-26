NJ beaches are ready! – NJ Top News for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

⬛ Colts Neck school district goes against NJ transgender policy

The Colts Neck Board of Education could face legal action from the state by setting its own policy requiring parents to be told if their child changes their gender identification

⬛ NJ cop who shot 911 caller to death charged with manslaughter

Mantua police officer Sal Oldrati was charged with manslaughter this week for the fatal shooting of Charles Sharp on Sept. 14, 2021.

⬛ Memorial Day Weekend 2023 Expected To Be NJ's Busiest In 23 Years

Experts say this could be the busiest Memorial Day Weekend New Jersey has experienced since the year 2000!

⬛ No ticket? Swifties denied access to Metlife tailgating

Only ticketed fans will be allowed into the Metlife Stadium parking lots for Taylor Swift concerts, but other tailgating options are available

⬛ Ticket-buying crackdown bill named after Taylor Swift, the Boss

The legislation is being backed by major consumer groups and attempts to clamp down on both the primary and secondary ticket selling markets.

