NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/14

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Air Temperature 71° - 81° Winds From the Northeast

7 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 62° - 71°

(Normal 62° - 67°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:27pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 8:15a Low

Tue 2:27p High

Tue 8:37p Low

Wed 3:21a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:49a Low

Tue 1:51p High

Tue 8:11p Low

Wed 2:45a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:03a Low

Tue 2:03p High

Tue 8:25p Low

Wed 2:57a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:45a Low

Tue 1:55p High

Tue 8:07p Low

Wed 2:49a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:33a High

Tue 11:55a Low

Tue 6:32p High

Wed 12:17a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 8:09a Low

Tue 2:20p High

Tue 8:32p Low

Wed 3:21a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 6:07a High

Tue 11:02a Low

Tue 6:06p High

Tue 11:24p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 8:56a Low

Tue 2:43p High

Tue 9:19p Low

Wed 3:49a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:50a Low

Tue 1:47p High

Tue 8:17p Low

Wed 2:49a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 8:23a Low

Tue 2:13p High

Tue 8:57p Low

Wed 3:19a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:58a Low

Tue 1:55p High

Tue 8:25p Low

Wed 2:58a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 9:03a Low

Tue 2:48p High

Tue 9:27p Low

Wed 3:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of showers early this morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely after midnight.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool.

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike.

5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated Locals talk about local summer, but is it really worth the hype? Here's why you should reconsider that late season trip and wait until summer returns next year.