NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 5/23

Seaside Heights (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
9 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 68°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature67° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset5:33am - 8:13pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Thu 8:23a		Low
Thu 2:28p		High
Thu 8:34p		Low
Fri 3:19a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 7:57a		Low
Thu 1:52p		High
Thu 8:08p		Low
Fri 2:43a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 8:11a		Low
Thu 2:04p		High
Thu 8:22p		Low
Fri 2:55a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 7:53a		Low
Thu 1:56p		High
Thu 8:04p		Low
Fri 2:47a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 6:41a		High
Thu 12:03p		Low
Thu 6:33p		High
Fri 12:14a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 8:20a		Low
Thu 2:23p		High
Thu 8:32p		Low
Fri 3:18a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 6:15a		High
Thu 11:10a		Low
Thu 6:07p		High
Thu 11:21p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Thu 9:13a		Low
Thu 2:50p		High
Thu 9:32p		Low
Fri 3:57a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 8:03a		Low
Thu 1:52p		High
Thu 8:20p		Low
Fri 2:49a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Thu 8:32a		Low
Thu 2:16p		High
Thu 8:58p		Low
Fri 3:18a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 8:05a		Low
Thu 1:59p		High
Thu 8:23p		Low
Fri 2:54a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Thu 9:14a		Low
Thu 2:57p		High
Thu 9:31p		Low
Fri 3:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms.

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SAT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

