NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 5/23
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
9 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 68°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|67° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:33am - 8:13pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 8:23a
|Low
Thu 2:28p
|High
Thu 8:34p
|Low
Fri 3:19a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:57a
|Low
Thu 1:52p
|High
Thu 8:08p
|Low
Fri 2:43a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:11a
|Low
Thu 2:04p
|High
Thu 8:22p
|Low
Fri 2:55a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:53a
|Low
Thu 1:56p
|High
Thu 8:04p
|Low
Fri 2:47a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 6:41a
|High
Thu 12:03p
|Low
Thu 6:33p
|High
Fri 12:14a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 8:20a
|Low
Thu 2:23p
|High
Thu 8:32p
|Low
Fri 3:18a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 6:15a
|High
Thu 11:10a
|Low
Thu 6:07p
|High
Thu 11:21p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 9:13a
|Low
Thu 2:50p
|High
Thu 9:32p
|Low
Fri 3:57a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:03a
|Low
Thu 1:52p
|High
Thu 8:20p
|Low
Fri 2:49a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 8:32a
|Low
Thu 2:16p
|High
Thu 8:58p
|Low
Fri 3:18a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:05a
|Low
Thu 1:59p
|High
Thu 8:23p
|Low
Fri 2:54a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 9:14a
|Low
Thu 2:57p
|High
Thu 9:31p
|Low
Fri 3:48a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms.
FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
SAT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
