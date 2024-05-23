NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 5/23

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

9 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 68°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 67° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 5:33am - 8:13pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 8:23a Low

Thu 2:28p High

Thu 8:34p Low

Fri 3:19a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:57a Low

Thu 1:52p High

Thu 8:08p Low

Fri 2:43a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:11a Low

Thu 2:04p High

Thu 8:22p Low

Fri 2:55a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:53a Low

Thu 1:56p High

Thu 8:04p Low

Fri 2:47a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:41a High

Thu 12:03p Low

Thu 6:33p High

Fri 12:14a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 8:20a Low

Thu 2:23p High

Thu 8:32p Low

Fri 3:18a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 6:15a High

Thu 11:10a Low

Thu 6:07p High

Thu 11:21p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 9:13a Low

Thu 2:50p High

Thu 9:32p Low

Fri 3:57a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:03a Low

Thu 1:52p High

Thu 8:20p Low

Fri 2:49a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 8:32a Low

Thu 2:16p High

Thu 8:58p Low

Fri 3:18a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:05a Low

Thu 1:59p High

Thu 8:23p Low

Fri 2:54a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 9:14a Low

Thu 2:57p High

Thu 9:31p Low

Fri 3:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms.

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SAT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

