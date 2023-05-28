NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 5/28

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 5/28

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
5 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
5 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 71°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature63° - 74°
Sunrise/Sunset5:30am - 8:17pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 9:23a		High
Sun 3:31p		Low
Sun 9:46p		High
Mon 3:28a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:47a		High
Sun 3:05p		Low
Sun 9:10p		High
Mon 3:02a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:59a		High
Sun 3:19p		Low
Sun 9:22p		High
Mon 3:16a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:51a		High
Sun 3:01p		Low
Sun 9:14p		High
Mon 2:58a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 6:18a		Low
Sun 1:28p		High
Sun 7:11p		Low
Mon 1:51a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 9:20a		High
Sun 3:29p		Low
Sun 9:32p		High
Mon 3:22a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 5:25a		Low
Sun 1:02p		High
Sun 6:18p		Low
Mon 1:25a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 9:55a		High
Sun 4:18p		Low
Sun 10:09p		High
Mon 4:20a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:59a		High
Sun 3:17p		Low
Sun 9:09p		High
Mon 3:15a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 9:15a		High
Sun 3:31p		Low
Sun 9:27p		High
Mon 3:43a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:05a		High
Sun 3:24p		Low
Sun 9:18p		High
Mon 3:31a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 9:51a		High
Sun 4:13p		Low
Sun 10:07p		High
Mon 4:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 2 to 5 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: E winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the evening, then becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

