NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 5/28

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the South

5 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

5 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 71°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 63° - 74° Sunrise/Sunset 5:30am - 8:17pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 9:23a High

Sun 3:31p Low

Sun 9:46p High

Mon 3:28a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:47a High

Sun 3:05p Low

Sun 9:10p High

Mon 3:02a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:59a High

Sun 3:19p Low

Sun 9:22p High

Mon 3:16a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:51a High

Sun 3:01p Low

Sun 9:14p High

Mon 2:58a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 6:18a Low

Sun 1:28p High

Sun 7:11p Low

Mon 1:51a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:20a High

Sun 3:29p Low

Sun 9:32p High

Mon 3:22a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 5:25a Low

Sun 1:02p High

Sun 6:18p Low

Mon 1:25a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 9:55a High

Sun 4:18p Low

Sun 10:09p High

Mon 4:20a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:59a High

Sun 3:17p Low

Sun 9:09p High

Mon 3:15a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 9:15a High

Sun 3:31p Low

Sun 9:27p High

Mon 3:43a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:05a High

Sun 3:24p Low

Sun 9:18p High

Mon 3:31a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 9:51a High

Sun 4:13p Low

Sun 10:07p High

Mon 4:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 2 to 5 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: E winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the evening, then becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

What Is This Foam I Spotted On A Jersey Shore Beach You ever see this before? WHAT IS IT?!

Stunning Jersey Shore rentals steps from the beach Here are 10 houses along New Jersey's coastline for an Insta-ready beachfront staycation.