NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 5/28
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
5 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
5 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 71°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|63° - 74°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:30am - 8:17pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 9:23a
|High
Sun 3:31p
|Low
Sun 9:46p
|High
Mon 3:28a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:47a
|High
Sun 3:05p
|Low
Sun 9:10p
|High
Mon 3:02a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:59a
|High
Sun 3:19p
|Low
Sun 9:22p
|High
Mon 3:16a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:51a
|High
Sun 3:01p
|Low
Sun 9:14p
|High
Mon 2:58a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 6:18a
|Low
Sun 1:28p
|High
Sun 7:11p
|Low
Mon 1:51a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:20a
|High
Sun 3:29p
|Low
Sun 9:32p
|High
Mon 3:22a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 5:25a
|Low
Sun 1:02p
|High
Sun 6:18p
|Low
Mon 1:25a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 9:55a
|High
Sun 4:18p
|Low
Sun 10:09p
|High
Mon 4:20a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:59a
|High
Sun 3:17p
|Low
Sun 9:09p
|High
Mon 3:15a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 9:15a
|High
Sun 3:31p
|Low
Sun 9:27p
|High
Mon 3:43a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:05a
|High
Sun 3:24p
|Low
Sun 9:18p
|High
Mon 3:31a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 9:51a
|High
Sun 4:13p
|Low
Sun 10:07p
|High
Mon 4:22a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.
MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.
MON NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 2 to 5 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: E winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.
WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the evening, then becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.