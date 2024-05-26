NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 5/26
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|0 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the South
5 - 9 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|68° - 81°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:31am - 8:16pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 10:31a
|Low
Sun 4:33p
|High
Sun 10:40p
|Low
Mon 5:28a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:05a
|Low
Sun 3:57p
|High
Sun 10:14p
|Low
Mon 4:52a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:19a
|Low
Sun 4:09p
|High
Sun 10:28p
|Low
Mon 5:04a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:01a
|Low
Sun 4:01p
|High
Sun 10:10p
|Low
Mon 4:56a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 8:49a
|High
Sun 2:11p
|Low
Sun 8:38p
|High
Mon 2:20a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 10:26a
|Low
Sun 4:21p
|High
Sun 10:38p
|Low
Mon 5:32a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 8:23a
|High
Sun 1:18p
|Low
Sun 8:12p
|High
Mon 1:27a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 5:27a
|High
Sun 11:28a
|Low
Sun 4:56p
|High
Sun 11:44p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:09a
|Low
Sun 3:52p
|High
Sun 10:24p
|Low
Mon 5:04a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 10:45a
|Low
Sun 4:20p
|High
Sun 11:09p
|Low
Mon 5:35a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:14a
|Low
Sun 4:02p
|High
Sun 10:33p
|Low
Mon 5:09a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 5:14a
|High
Sun 11:21a
|Low
Sun 5:04p
|High
Sun 11:40p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
MON: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 4 seconds and SE 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the evening. Showers with tstms likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds.
WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
THU: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans
Gallery Credit: Jimmy G
Sharks you'll find at the Jersey Shore
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia
33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore
Gallery Credit: Rich De Sisto