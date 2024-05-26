NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 5/26

Wildwood (WIldwood Beach Patrol)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves0 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the South
5 - 9 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature68° - 81°
Sunrise/Sunset5:31am - 8:16pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 10:31a		Low
Sun 4:33p		High
Sun 10:40p		Low
Mon 5:28a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 10:05a		Low
Sun 3:57p		High
Sun 10:14p		Low
Mon 4:52a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 10:19a		Low
Sun 4:09p		High
Sun 10:28p		Low
Mon 5:04a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 10:01a		Low
Sun 4:01p		High
Sun 10:10p		Low
Mon 4:56a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 8:49a		High
Sun 2:11p		Low
Sun 8:38p		High
Mon 2:20a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 10:26a		Low
Sun 4:21p		High
Sun 10:38p		Low
Mon 5:32a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 8:23a		High
Sun 1:18p		Low
Sun 8:12p		High
Mon 1:27a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 5:27a		High
Sun 11:28a		Low
Sun 4:56p		High
Sun 11:44p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 10:09a		Low
Sun 3:52p		High
Sun 10:24p		Low
Mon 5:04a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 10:45a		Low
Sun 4:20p		High
Sun 11:09p		Low
Mon 5:35a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 10:14a		Low
Sun 4:02p		High
Sun 10:33p		Low
Mon 5:09a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 5:14a		High
Sun 11:21a		Low
Sun 5:04p		High
Sun 11:40p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

MON: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 4 seconds and SE 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the evening. Showers with tstms likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

THU: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

