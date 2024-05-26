NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 5/26

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 0 - 2 feet Winds From the South

5 - 9 mph (Gust 13 mph)

4 - 8 knots (Gust 11 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 69°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 68° - 81° Sunrise/Sunset 5:31am - 8:16pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 10:31a Low

Sun 4:33p High

Sun 10:40p Low

Mon 5:28a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:05a Low

Sun 3:57p High

Sun 10:14p Low

Mon 4:52a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:19a Low

Sun 4:09p High

Sun 10:28p Low

Mon 5:04a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:01a Low

Sun 4:01p High

Sun 10:10p Low

Mon 4:56a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 8:49a High

Sun 2:11p Low

Sun 8:38p High

Mon 2:20a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 10:26a Low

Sun 4:21p High

Sun 10:38p Low

Mon 5:32a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 8:23a High

Sun 1:18p Low

Sun 8:12p High

Mon 1:27a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 5:27a High

Sun 11:28a Low

Sun 4:56p High

Sun 11:44p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:09a Low

Sun 3:52p High

Sun 10:24p Low

Mon 5:04a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 10:45a Low

Sun 4:20p High

Sun 11:09p Low

Mon 5:35a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:14a Low

Sun 4:02p High

Sun 10:33p Low

Mon 5:09a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 5:14a High

Sun 11:21a Low

Sun 5:04p High

Sun 11:40p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

MON: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 4 seconds and SE 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the evening. Showers with tstms likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

THU: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

