NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/19

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the West

9 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 76°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Air Temperature 77° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 6:11am - 7:49pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 10:30a Low

Sat 4:35p High

Sat 10:26p Low

Sun 4:56a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:04a Low

Sat 3:59p High

Sat 10:00p Low

Sun 4:20a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:18a Low

Sat 4:11p High

Sat 10:14p Low

Sun 4:32a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:00a Low

Sat 4:03p High

Sat 9:56p Low

Sun 4:24a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:32a High

Sat 2:10p Low

Sat 8:40p High

Sun 2:06a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 10:19a Low

Sat 4:22p High

Sat 10:19p Low

Sun 4:52a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 8:06a High

Sat 1:17p Low

Sat 8:14p High

Sun 1:13a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 5:01a High

Sat 11:18a Low

Sat 5:06p High

Sat 11:23p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:07a Low

Sat 3:59p High

Sat 10:10p Low

Sun 4:28a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 10:37a Low

Sat 4:25p High

Sat 10:46p Low

Sun 4:54a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:07a Low

Sat 4:06p High

Sat 10:20p Low

Sun 4:33a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 11:14a Low

Sat 5:06p High

Sat 11:24p Low

Sun 5:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

WED: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming S. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

