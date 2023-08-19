NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/19

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/19

(Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
9 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 76°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Air Temperature77° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset6:11am - 7:49pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 10:30a		Low
Sat 4:35p		High
Sat 10:26p		Low
Sun 4:56a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:04a		Low
Sat 3:59p		High
Sat 10:00p		Low
Sun 4:20a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:18a		Low
Sat 4:11p		High
Sat 10:14p		Low
Sun 4:32a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:00a		Low
Sat 4:03p		High
Sat 9:56p		Low
Sun 4:24a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 8:32a		High
Sat 2:10p		Low
Sat 8:40p		High
Sun 2:06a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 10:19a		Low
Sat 4:22p		High
Sat 10:19p		Low
Sun 4:52a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 8:06a		High
Sat 1:17p		Low
Sat 8:14p		High
Sun 1:13a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 5:01a		High
Sat 11:18a		Low
Sat 5:06p		High
Sat 11:23p		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:07a		Low
Sat 3:59p		High
Sat 10:10p		Low
Sun 4:28a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 10:37a		Low
Sat 4:25p		High
Sat 10:46p		Low
Sun 4:54a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:07a		Low
Sat 4:06p		High
Sat 10:20p		Low
Sun 4:33a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 11:14a		Low
Sat 5:06p		High
Sat 11:24p		Low
Sun 5:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

WED: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming S. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Great Jersey Shore Beaches Snubbed On The Top 50 Best Beach Towns List

33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore

100 Best Jersey Shore Beach Views

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM