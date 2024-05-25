NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 5/25

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves0 - 1 feet
WindsFrom the Southeast
7 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 71°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature69° - 79°
Sunrise/Sunset5:31am - 8:15pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 9:45a		Low
Sat 3:51p		High
Sat 9:53p		Low
Sun 4:44a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:19a		Low
Sat 3:15p		High
Sat 9:27p		Low
Sun 4:08a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:33a		Low
Sat 3:27p		High
Sat 9:41p		Low
Sun 4:20a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:15a		Low
Sat 3:19p		High
Sat 9:23p		Low
Sun 4:12a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 8:07a		High
Sat 1:25p		Low
Sat 7:56p		High
Sun 1:33a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 9:41a		Low
Sat 3:39p		High
Sat 9:52p		Low
Sun 4:44a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 7:41a		High
Sat 12:32p		Low
Sat 7:30p		High
Sun 12:40a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 10:41a		Low
Sat 4:10p		High
Sat 10:57p		Low
Sun 5:27a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:25a		Low
Sat 3:09p		High
Sat 9:39p		Low
Sun 4:14a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 10:00a		Low
Sat 3:35p		High
Sat 10:23p		Low
Sun 4:46a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:28a		Low
Sat 3:18p		High
Sat 9:47p		Low
Sun 4:20a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 10:37a		Low
Sat 4:18p		High
Sat 10:54p		Low
Sun 5:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

