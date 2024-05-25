NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 5/25
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|0 - 1 feet
|Winds
|From the Southeast
7 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 71°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 79°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:31am - 8:15pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 9:45a
|Low
Sat 3:51p
|High
Sat 9:53p
|Low
Sun 4:44a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:19a
|Low
Sat 3:15p
|High
Sat 9:27p
|Low
Sun 4:08a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:33a
|Low
Sat 3:27p
|High
Sat 9:41p
|Low
Sun 4:20a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:15a
|Low
Sat 3:19p
|High
Sat 9:23p
|Low
Sun 4:12a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 8:07a
|High
Sat 1:25p
|Low
Sat 7:56p
|High
Sun 1:33a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 9:41a
|Low
Sat 3:39p
|High
Sat 9:52p
|Low
Sun 4:44a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 7:41a
|High
Sat 12:32p
|Low
Sat 7:30p
|High
Sun 12:40a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 10:41a
|Low
Sat 4:10p
|High
Sat 10:57p
|Low
Sun 5:27a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:25a
|Low
Sat 3:09p
|High
Sat 9:39p
|Low
Sun 4:14a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 10:00a
|Low
Sat 3:35p
|High
Sat 10:23p
|Low
Sun 4:46a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:28a
|Low
Sat 3:18p
|High
Sat 9:47p
|Low
Sun 4:20a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 10:37a
|Low
Sat 4:18p
|High
Sat 10:54p
|Low
Sun 5:14a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.
