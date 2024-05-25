NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 5/25

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 0 - 1 feet Winds From the Southeast

7 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)

6 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 71°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 69° - 79° Sunrise/Sunset 5:31am - 8:15pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 9:45a Low

Sat 3:51p High

Sat 9:53p Low

Sun 4:44a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:19a Low

Sat 3:15p High

Sat 9:27p Low

Sun 4:08a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:33a Low

Sat 3:27p High

Sat 9:41p Low

Sun 4:20a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:15a Low

Sat 3:19p High

Sat 9:23p Low

Sun 4:12a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:07a High

Sat 1:25p Low

Sat 7:56p High

Sun 1:33a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:41a Low

Sat 3:39p High

Sat 9:52p Low

Sun 4:44a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 7:41a High

Sat 12:32p Low

Sat 7:30p High

Sun 12:40a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 10:41a Low

Sat 4:10p High

Sat 10:57p Low

Sun 5:27a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:25a Low

Sat 3:09p High

Sat 9:39p Low

Sun 4:14a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 10:00a Low

Sat 3:35p High

Sat 10:23p Low

Sun 4:46a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:28a Low

Sat 3:18p High

Sat 9:47p Low

Sun 4:20a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 10:37a Low

Sat 4:18p High

Sat 10:54p Low

Sun 5:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

