NJ barber gives back with free holiday haircuts for kids in need

Bryan Senatore is a hero and we need more people like him. At 32 he’s experienced his share of hard knocks. Hopefully his rough times are behind him now that he has his own barber shop set up in Salons by JC in Paramus Park Mall. He calls his business Big Yam’s Hair and judging by the pics on his site he definitely knows his stuff.

He also knows not everyone is as lucky as he is. It’s the holiday season and he’s doing something really nice on Sunday December 12.

On that day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. he’ll be at Hawthorne Boys and Girls Club along with some of his stylist friends in the business. They will be cutting kids’ hair free of charge for any family having a hard time affording a cut. Brandon Torres, Vincent Falcone and Ryan Zadvydas are those friends and they deserve credit too.

Senatore told nj.com, “I myself have been down and out many times in my life and people always helped me, so I feel it’s my obligation — since I’m no longer in that position — to now reach back and help others as much as I can.” He says he put on a similar event a few months ago for back-to-school and they ended up giving nearly 40 to 50 free cuts to kids in need that day.

The event requires no appointment. No need to register. You just show up. It’s open to anyone and it’s all on an honor system. The Hawthorne Boys and Girls Club is at 1 Downes Way in Hawthorne.

Good for Bryan. He’s got a big heart. He also has a big sense of humor. Here’s a video that went viral of him giving smooches on clients foreheads (adult clients!) in the middle of a haircut.

“I just thought it would be a funny thing to do, so I edited it together and threw it up for fun ... to make people laugh.”

It sure has. It’s gotten 1.8 million views.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

