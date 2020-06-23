NJ author’s ‘Baby-Sitters Club’ now a TV series

Ann M. Martin first published a Baby-Sitters Club book in 1986 at the age of 31. She was born in Princeton, NJ and for awhile taught special ed kids who dealt with issues like autism, dyslexia and other learning disabilities. It was from working with special needs children that drew her into writing about kids.

Many years and many dozens of Baby-Sitters Club novels later that have thrilled readers from Gen Zers to the now middle-aged, Netflix has announced an upcoming TV series based on the books.

If you're a fan, you'll want to know it drops 3am on July 3rd and will run for 10 episodes.

Martin will be a producer and in a statement about the project said, "I'm amazed that there are so many passionate fans of 'The Baby-Sitters Club' after all these years, and I'm honored to continue to hear from readers - now grown, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers - who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends. So I'm very excited about the forthcoming series on Netflix, which I hope will inspire a new generation of readers and leaders everywhere."

Kristy will be played by Sophie Grace, and if you want a more recognizable name Kristy's mother will be played by Alicia Silverstone.

