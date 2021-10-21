NJ attorney is fighting for your rights against mandates (Opinion)

New Jersey attorney and civil rights champion Dana Wefer joined me on the show Tuesday morning to discuss her latest lawsuit against the state.

First, some good news as her lawsuit on behalf of several students at a New Jersey college is headed to the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals. Hopefully, the students who are fighting against vaccine discrimination and segregation will have a chance to see their rights restored.

Dana explained that in addition to the progress on behalf of New Jersey students, she has filed the largest suit of its kind earlier this week.

The latest lawsuit focuses on the unjust and inexplicable mandates being handed down by the state. As you know, as an advocate of civil liberties and common sense, it's easy to feel alone in the sea of idiocy that has become all too common in the halls of government. The good news is that champions like Dana Wefer are fighting hard on your behalf.

The suit filed on Monday, Oct. 18, challenges the testing mandate imposed on New Jersey teachers. The governor, Office of Legislative Services, and the chief justice of the state Supreme Court are all named in the suit.

What is important about this lawsuit is that Dana has identified that the testing component is as intrusive as the vaccine itself.

The bottom line is you have rights to your own medical decisions.

I've made the argument for more than a year now that COVID is simply not as deadly for younger healthy people as the media wants you to believe. I've explained my own stance against mandatory testing as an "opt-out" for the vaccine. The entire narrative is flawed and not based on the science showing the relatively low mortality rate and the fact that most people impacted by COVID are older and suffering from co-morbidities.

Given the death of Colin Powell, in my opinion, a mandate has nothing to do with protecting the health and saving lives among the vulnerable."

