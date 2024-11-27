NJ at risk: Sanctuary policies could invite NYC migrant crisis here (Opinion)

There is no reason to believe that the massive number of illegal migrants that have made their way to New York City won't find their way into our "sanctuary state" of New Jersey.

The dangerous Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua has already made its presence known in our state. We are one of 16 states where the gang is present. As shelters fill up in New York City, some migrants may find easy, more comfortable refuge here in New Jersey.

There is currently a caravan of migrants hoping to rush to the southern border of the U.S. before Donald Trump takes office in January.

Illegal immigrant crime in New Jersey

Two weeks ago, a previously deported migrant from Guatemala was arrested in Bergen County for a hit-and-run accident. He plowed into a 17-year-old pedestrian who was hospitalized with serious injuries and then fled the scene.

Earlier this year, it was reported that a New Jersey-based gang of illegal immigrants had been smuggling migrants from Canada for $6,000—a head.

If you've followed the news of what is happening you know in New York City migrants are filling hotels and gang activity in the streets, including illegal sales on the streets.

The cost for the city is budget-breaking and it could get worse. Since we're the closest "sanctuary state," no one should be surprised if we see the numbers of migrants here in New Jersey rise in the next few months. Gov. Murphy signed bills earlier this year to protect the rights of "immigrants."

No one has any beef with people who've immigrated here legally, but the surge of illegal migrants into the state is a bridge too far for many here in New Jersey. Already nearly a quarter, 24.2% of our residents are foreign-born. There are no actual figures on how many are here illegally. With Murphy's sanctuary policies, we may never know.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

