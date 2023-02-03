NJ artist lives her dream of singing with her ‘popular’ Broadway idol

Theater nerds are a breed like no other — I speak from experience — and one Jersey girl got to live out her theater kid dream this week.

You may remember Jax, 26, from coming in third place on the 14th season of American Idol. More recently, she released an absolute banger titled “Victoria’s Secret.”

The East Brunswick, New Jersey native recently posted a duet on TikTok and Instagram with Broadway legend Kristin Chenoweth.

Chenoweth won a Tony Award for playing Sally in "You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown," and was nominated for another Tony for portraying Glinda in the original Broadway cast of "Wicked."

Jax posted this week that she has been a long-time fan of the musical and she got to sing one of the show’s iconic numbers with the original star.

She starts her TikTok video with footage of her younger self singing Glinda’s Act I song “Popular.”

Cut to current day, Jax is singing a verse with Kristin Chenoweth herself!

Can you imagine how intimidating that would be?

Jax handles it perfectly. She holds her own, showing off her vocal skills, while still showing genuine reverence for the Tony Award winner.

Check out the two having more fun in this video:

