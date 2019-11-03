NJ animal sanctuary has black cat hit with blow dart on Halloween

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP — A black cat that's been through a lot, including most recently being shot with a blow dart in Cumberland County, is on the mend at a nearby animal sanctuary.

The cat was found on Halloween, Oct. 31, at an apartment complex in the Port Norris area of the township, according to staff at Freedom Farm Animal Rescue, which is in the Cedarville section of Lawrence Township.

A veterinarian estimates the cat, dubbed "Felix" by Freedom Farm, is between five and seven years old.

An x-ray found evidence of past injuries, including a BB pellet in his right leg, old fractures in his rib cage and a herniated diaphragm that's most often the result of blunt trauma, such as being hit by a car, animal rescue volunteers said.

After being operated on to remove the dart, Freedom Farm said on Saturday that Felix was doing well and has "a fantastic appetite." The sanctuary also thanked those who donated toward the cat's medical expenses, as they had raised enough to pay off his vet bill.

The non-profit organization also urged anyone with information about the cat being shot to come forward and tell State Police, who patrol the area where the animal was found.

More from New Jersey 101.5: