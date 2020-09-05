A woman who was on the run from animal-cruelty charges filed in June after the remains of puppies were found in a fire pit was arrested Friday.

Tricia Jaccoma, 24, of Howell, had been charged with four counts of third-degree animal cruelty after the bodies of four German shepherd puppies were found on a property in May where she and Daniel McDonald had been staying.

After the remains of two puppies were found in a fire pit, authorities were called and discovered two more dead puppies buried on the property.

Jaccoma and McDonald, 25, were also charged with theft because the puppies had been stolen from a farm in Somerset County, prosecutors said. McDonald has been locked up at Monmouth County Jail since June 10 while Jaccoma had been on the lam.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether Jaccoma had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

