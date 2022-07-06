NJ and NY commit to splitting initial Gateway project costs 50-50

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday signed an agreement to put forth equal shares of the local cost for the first phase of the long-planned Gateway Program.

The memorandum of understanding covers two major Phase One projects, the new Portal North Bridge over the Hackensack River and a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River.

A release from Murphy's office said the local cost for the Portal North Bridge is a combined $772.4 million, making New Jersey's commitment $386.2 million.

Get our free mobile app

Federal funding will account for the remaining 60% of the new PNB cost, according to the release.

Meanwhile, Murphy's office said the total monetary commitment from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for Phase One is $2.7 billion.

New Jersey and New York also agreed Monday to a 50-50 split of the rest of the Hudson tunnel project, and will continue to pursue further federal funding.

The Portal North Bridge, which will continue to carry the Northeast Corridor rail line, was cleared to begin construction in April with an estimated completion time of five-and-a-half years, meaning late 2027 at the earliest.

With previous reporting by Michael Symons.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving