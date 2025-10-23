I knew it would be bad, but didn’t think it would be this bad. A study was done to find the airports with the most complaints. This was conducted by a research team at Transfeero, which is a site that deals with airport transportation.

They analyzed TSA complaint data from 2024 for the 50 biggest U.S. airports based on passenger volume. Only airports with the highest traffic were included to focus on major hubs, and complaint totals were calculated per 100,000 passengers to allow for fair comparisons between airports of different sizes.

Now, as soon as you hear this is about complaints, you know Newark Liberty International is not going to show well. It was the number one single worst airport for complaints, and get this, this was from last year, remember. So this didn’t even count the radar blackouts and air traffic controller shortages that plagued the airport earlier this year.

But it gets worse. Much worse. Out of the four major airports people in New Jersey use, three of them made the top ten for complaints. Yikes.

Newark Liberty International Airport Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images loading...

Newark Liberty International Airport — 10.26 complaints per 100,000 passengers

According to the study

“Newark Liberty International has earned its reputation for testing even the most patient flyers. With over 24 million travelers and 2,495 complaints in 2024, Newark’s issues stem from congestion, weather-related delays, and an aging terminal layout that’s currently undergoing modernization. Despite being a key gateway to the New York metro area, it’s long been plagued by poor on-time performance and crowded check-in areas, frustrating travelers year-round.”

Okay, so let’s say you opt for one of the two NYC airports instead. Bad news if you picked JFK. They were number 2 in complaints.

John F. Kennedy International Airport Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images loading...

John F. Kennedy International Airport — 9.75 complaints per 100,000 passengers

The report says

“As one of the world’s busiest international gateways, long security lines, frequent flight delays, and construction disruptions have led to frequent complaints. While ongoing renovations aim to revamp its aging terminals, many travelers find navigating JFK’s layout and shuttle transfers confusing and time-consuming.”

Then, how about you go down south and try flying out of Philadelphia? Better, but not great. They’re number eight.

Philadelphia International Airport Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images loading...

Philadelphia International Airport — 8.07 complaints per 100,000 passengers

“Travelers often cite security line delays and maintenance issues, especially in older terminals,” the study explains. “Its role as a connecting hub can also lead to flight bottlenecks and missed connections, frustrating passengers on tight schedules.”

That leaves LaGuardia. They ranked 16th for complaints. But at least they’re not top 10.

Air travel is awful. Between shrinking seats and air rage and antiquated equipment, and massive delays, it doesn’t seem like it will get better any time soon. Road trip, anyone?