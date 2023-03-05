NJ actor Michael B. Jordan receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Michael B. Jordan?

More like "Michael Be representing New Jersey on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!"

Low-hanging fruit jokes aside, this is a great accomplishment.

The actor, raised in Newark, was celebrated by The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, March 1 for his contribution to movies and television both on and off the screen.

Jordan, 36, is an actor, producer, and director best known for his roles in "Fruitvale Station" (2013), "The Wire" (2002), "Friday Night Lights" (2006), "Creed" (2015), and "Black Panther" (2018). He both starred in and directed "Creed III" (2023), which is in theaters now.

Joining Jordan at the Walk of Fame Ceremony were his "Creed III" co-star Jonathan Majors and his longtime collaborator Ryan Coogler, who he worked with in "Fruitvale Station," "Creed," and "Black Panther." All three movies were written and directed by Coogler.

"Creed III" HBCU Atlanta Fan Screening Getty Images loading...

Coogler had this to say about his working relationship with Jordan:

Knowing that our relationship may be a blueprint for more relationships for the next part that's coming up -- it's exhilarating [and] it's humbling. I’m thankful for your family, bro. They've become our family. I'm thankful for your dreams, they've become our dreams as well... I'm proud of you, man.

HBCU CREED III Event Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-M loading...

Majors echoed the warm sentiment:

Today, brother, you go from man to god. You sit among Olympians. I honor you, I love you and we are all so proud to call you our son, our brother, but chiefly, I am extremely honored to call you my friend. No man on the planet I know deserves it more. I love you to the moon and back.

Los Angeles Premiere Of "CREED III" - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

The star dedicated to Jordan was the 2,751st on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Motion Pictures category. Keep scrolling to see which other famous New Jerseyans' stars you’d be able to see!

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

