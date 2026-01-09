Atlantic City will get a dose of the no-holds-barred comedy of one of the funniest voices in comedy, Nikki Glaser.

Nikki is red hot and ready for another shockingly superior performance as she brings “The Stunning Tour” to the Hard Rock Live at the Etess Arena at The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City on Saturday, Aug.1, 2026.

Fresh off her hosting of the 83rd Golden Globes on Jan. 11, 2026, Nikki is the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo. In 2025, she received rave reviews from critics and unanimous praise from around the world for her enjoyable and memorable hosting of the Golden Globes.

Nikki has been nominated for an Emmy Award, Grammy Award, and Golden Globe Award.

In October of 2025, she returned to her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, to a sold-out audience at the Fabulous Fox Theatre, where she taped her one-hour-long comedy special for Hulu, which will premiere in 2026.

Nikki is a well-respected, sought-after participant in the famous comedy roasts. Nikki received accolades for her sharp, quick-witted roasting of one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, Tom Brady. The highly viewed comedy roast drew praise for Nikki as one of the stronger roasters of the night.

In November 2025, Nikki hosted "Saturday Night Live" and she has been a guest of late-night talk shows.

Nikki begins “The Stunning Tour” Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas and wraps it up in December 2026 in Boston.

This is a fantastic opportunity to see one of the funniest, shockingly honest comedians here in New Jersey. Be prepared to laugh with a little groaning.

